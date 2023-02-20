TOWEY-MOTHER-TERESA-BOOK

Jim Towey, a former close friend and trusted adviser to St. Teresa of Kolkata, speaks to the Mother Teresa Vocations Society at Annunciation Catholic Church in Washington Jan. 21, 2023. His book, titled "To Love and Be Loved: A Personal Portrait of Mother Teresa," details his life-changing volunteer service with the Missionaries of Charity and his friendship with the order’s foundress. (OSV News photo/Tyler Orsburn, Catholic Standard)

WASHINGTON | St. Teresa of Kolkata lived a beautiful and profound example of faith, hope and charity, orienting her entire existence toward God, and confident at end of her earthly journey that she was going home to the Lord, said Jim Towey, a former close friend and trusted adviser to the founder of the Missionaries of Charity.

In a recent talk to members of the Mother Teresa Vocations Society -- who pray for religious vocations in the Archdiocese of Washington -- Towey shared fond memories of meeting and working for the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize-winner and offered vignettes of the diminutive, Albanian-born nun's path to becoming one of the greatest figures of the 20th century.

