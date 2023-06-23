SUDAN-BISHOP-STAYING

Women who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) queue to receive food rations at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit centre in Renk, South Sudan, May 1, 2023. (OSV News photo/Jok Solomun, Reuters)

To minister to those whose lives have been forever changed by displacement, faith organizations need to collaborate, make connections and advocate for lasting solutions, said a panel of experts at a multifaith event for World Refugee Day.

The June 20 panel included Bill Canny, executive director of the U.S. bishops' Department of Migration and Refugee Service; Anwar Khan, co-founder and president of Islamic Relief USA; and Mark Hetfield, president and CEO of HIAS, a Jewish American nonprofit founded in the late 19th century as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. The moderator was Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

