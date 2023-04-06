US-BISHOPS-PASSOVER-GREETINGS

Rabbi Abraham Skorka of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pope Francis embrace after visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. Rabbi Skorka, now a senior research fellow for Jewish studies and Jewish-Catholic relations at Georgetown University, and Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, sent a joint message to the Jewish community at Passover, which began on the evening of April 5, 2023, and will conclude on the evening of April 13 for Jews outside of Israel. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Several U.S. bishops are extending greetings to the Jewish community as its members celebrate Passover (Pesach), which commemorates the divine liberation of the ancient Israelites from enslavement in Egypt as recounted in the book of Exodus.

"Passover is a time of thoughtful reflection and celebration, as you commemorate the exodus of the Jewish people from the bonds of slavery in Egypt to the freedom of the Promised Land," said Bishop Edward C. Malesic of Cleveland in an April 5 message. "We celebrate with you the goodness of Almighty God, and as we look together to this season of hope and rebirth, may we continue to be inspired to liberate those bound by hate, racism and war."

