PHILADELPHIA | Pakistani Catholics in the U.S. are calling for international advocacy and action following a devastating Aug. 16 attack on several Christian churches in Pakistan's eastern city of Jaranwala.

At least six churches, including St. Paul Catholic Church and the historic Salvation Army church, were set ablaze by armed Muslim mobs numbering as high as 7,000. Bibles and other religious items were destroyed, and hundreds of private homes belonging to Christians were looted, with attackers piling families' belongings outside and setting fire to them.

PAKISTAN-CHURCH-ATTACKS-US-REAX

Residents gather along a street in the Christian neighborhood of Jaranwala, Pakistan, Aug. 17, 2023, a day after church buildings and houses were vandalized by protesters. (OSV News photo/Muhammad Tahir, Reuters)

