UN-PROTEST-PAKISTAN-PERSECUTION

Women religious and a Franciscan priest join other members of the Christian community chant slogans as they gather during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 18, 2023, to condemn the recent attacks on churches and houses in the Faisalabad District of Jaranwala, Pakistan. (OSV News photo/Akhtar Soomro, Reuters)

Hundreds of Catholic and Christian Pakistani Americans and Pakistanis called for an end to anti-Catholic and anti-Christian violence in Pakistan at a protest held in Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza across First Avenue from United Nations headquarters in Manhattan Aug. 24.

Representatives of parishes from the Archdiocese of New York, Diocese of Brooklyn, New York, and others from Albany, New York, Philadelphia and as far as Virginia came to participate in the afternoon event, which featured speeches from Pakistani-American community leaders.

