MONTEREY PARK, Calif. | People in California and around the country are expressing grief and offering prayers on social media for the victims of the latest mass shooting to take place in the U.S.
Ten people were pronounced dead on the scene at a Monterey Park dance ballroom late Jan. 21 after a mass shooter fired into the crowd there as they celebrated on the eve of the Lunar New Year.
At least 10 others were wounded and taken to local hospitals around the city, which is east of Los Angeles. Their condition ranged from "critical to serious," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
He told reporters in a news briefing early Jan. 22 that it was too early in the investigation to know the motive of the shooter, who remained at large.
According to data from the city's website, the population of Monterey Park is 65.6% Asian. Festivities throughout the day drew thousands of people to the city neighborhood where the dance studio is located.
Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez was already scheduled to celebrate Mass at 10 a.m. local time to mark the Lunar New Year at St. Bridget Chinese Catholic Church in LA's Chinatown.
President Joe Biden was informed of the shooting, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet: "The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.