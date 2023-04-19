CATHOLIC-REACT-RALPH-YARL

Ralph Yarl, 16, who was shot and wounded by a white homeowner in Kansas City, Mo., after mistakenly going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, holds a bass clarinet in this picture obtained from social media. (OSV News/Lee Merritt via Reuters)

Catholics in Kansas City, Missouri, are turning to faith, dialogue and discernment after a local Black teen was shot by a white homeowner for mistaking an address in the course of picking up his younger siblings.

Ralph Yarl, 16, sustained wounds to his left forehead and right arm when 84-year-old Andrew Lester shot the teen April 13 after Yarl knocked on his door. The teen was released from the hospital April 16, with his family's attorney, Lee Merritt, calling Yarl's recovery "miraculous."

