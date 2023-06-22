MARYLAND-CHURCH-MARY- STATUE-STOLEN

This 3-foot statue of Blessed Virgin Mary, seen in an undated photo, was stolen June 12 from a prayer garden at Holy Savior Church in Ocean City, Md. (OSV News photo/courtesy St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish)

WILMINGTON, Del. | It wasn't a planned beach vacation and parishioners could have done without the anxiety, but people at Holy Savior Church in Ocean City, Maryland, were relieved the morning of June 21 when police returned the statue of Mary that was stolen from the parish prayer garden the week before..

"Our Mary is back," said Donna Santoni, administrative assistant at the parish on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

