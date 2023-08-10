OPPENHEIMER-NUCLEAR-JUST-WAR

A building on the grounds of Los Alamos Project Main Gate Park in New Mexico is seen Nov. 21, 2020. During World War II, Los Alamos was home of the weapons laboratory directed by J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project, whose primary objective was to create an atomic bomb. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

The recently released cinema biopic "Oppenheimer" dramatizes the progressive development, assembly, testing and detonation of the world's first atomic bomb which then led to the dropping of two such bombs over Japan in the twilight days of World War II.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists estimates the U.S. atomic bombings of Japan's cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, killed between 110,000-210,000 people. The range is attributed to both the cities' own incomplete record-keeping and the sheer scale of destruction.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.