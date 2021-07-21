Adreanna Parlette, center, a 2017 graduate of St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville, Tenn., will compete in the long jump for the U.S. during the Tokyo Olympics July 23-Aug. 8, 2021. She will graduate from Belmont University in August and was named the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference's Female Field Athlete of the Year. (CNS photo/Belmont University, courtesy Tennessee Register)