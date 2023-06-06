FUNDRAISER-THERAPY-DOG

A state school board in Oklahoma voted June 5 to approve what would be the first taxpayer-funded Catholic charter school if it survives likely legal challenges. But the state's Republican governor and attorney general clashed over the decision, with the attorney general calling the school board's actions "unconstitutional."

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve an application by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School, which would be an online public charter school open to students throughout the state from kindergarten through high school.

