Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, is pictured June 10, 2021, at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' headquarters in Washington. In a Sept. 27 letter sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on behalf of Pope Francis, the nuncio urged the governor to halt the scheduled execution Oct. 5 of convicted murderer Ernest Lee Johnson out of respect for "the sacredness of all human life." (CNS photo/Bob Roller)