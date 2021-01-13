Pray to protect human life from Jan. 21-29, 2021. Nine Days for Life is a novena for the protection of human life. Each day’s intention is accompanied by a short reflection and suggested actions to help build a culture of life. Join dioceses across the country in praying for the protection of human life throughout 9 Days for Life through livestreamed prayer events. Go here to sign-up: https://www.respectlife.org/9-days-for-life.
NOVENA FOR LIFE
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
Staff Report
