MARCH-SHRINE-VIGIL-LIFEFEST

The Sisters of Life and the Knights of Columbus are sponsoring Life Fest Jan. 20, 2023, a new event to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The three-hour rally will take place at the 4,200-seat Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington ahead of the national March for Life. (OSV News photo/courtesy Life Fest)

WASHINGTON | Not in Washington for the 2023 March for Life? Have no fear. Pro-life advocates from around the country can mark the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by virtually participating in events being held in the nation’s capital in conjunction with the national march.

The opening and closing Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life Jan. 19-20 in the Great Upper Church of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception will be livestreamed at www.nationalshrine.org/mass.

