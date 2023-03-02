WEBB-TELESCOPE-ANCIENT-GALAXIES

The "Cosmic Cliffs" of the Carina Nebula are seen in an image released by NASA July 12, 2022. The "cliffs" are divided horizontally by an undulating line between a cloudscape forming a nebula along the bottom portion and a comparatively clear upper portion. The image is from data provided by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. Speckled across both portions is a starfield, showing innumerable stars of many sizes. (OSV News photo/NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team, Handout via Reuters)

Robert Jastrow, the NASA astronomer, planetary physicist and popular author who decoded the complexities of space for a generation of Americans until his passing in 2008, told the witty tale of a scientist whose life was ruled by faith in the power of reason. Ultimately arriving at the highest peak in his quest to conquer the mountains of ignorance, the scientist scales the final summit -- only to find himself "greeted by a band of theologians who have been sitting there for centuries."

Jastrow's punchline may still elicit a knowing laugh, but as the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's flagship infrared observatory launched on Christmas Day 2021, makes successively astounding discoveries, Catholics may wonder: Can science and theology converge to explain the origins of the universe, and has Webb revealed any clues to the cosmos' divine design?

