CARDINAL-DOLAN-9/11-ANNIVERSARY

A woman grieves at the inscription of her late husband's name at the national 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City Sept. 11, 2014. (OSV News photo/Chang Lee, Reuters)

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York told OSV News the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which will be marked with solemn ceremonies across the U.S., should be observed with memories of lives lost and impacted by the day's events. But he added it also is worth remembering the spirit of the following day, Sept. 12, 2001, when Americans came together as a nation.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic terror group al-Qaida hijacked airplanes for suicide attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead in New York City, at the Pentagon just outside Washington and in a field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers thwarted the terrorists' intention to strike another target in Washington, likely the U.S. Capitol with Congress in session.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.