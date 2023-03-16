MEDICAID-POSTPARTUM-EXPANSION

A mother holds her daughter on her first day back at work after a 10-week maternity leave in San Antonio March 4, 2019. Expanding Medicaid postpartum coverage is part of a necessary pro-life strategy in post-Roe America to accompany parents who choose life, some clergy, legislators and advocates told OSV News. (OSV News photo/Callaghan O'Hare, Reuters)

The pro-life movement in post-Dobbs America requires robust support for health care and social service programs to accompany parents who choose life, some clergy, legislators and advocates told OSV News -- including efforts to expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers.

The most recent front in the struggle to deliver such assistance is Mississippi, home to the city of Jackson referenced in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. After a two-year clash of political wills, Mississippi's House March 7 finally passed 88-29 a Medicaid postpartum coverage extension already approved by the state Senate, after the governor said this legislation was part of the "new pro-life agenda."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.