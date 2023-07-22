GALLUP-POLL-BELIEF

A file photo shows a sparse congregation during Mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in North Beach, Md. A new survey indicates belief in spiritual entities continues to decline in the U.S.; the data is a call for Catholics to examine their own witness to their faith, evangelization leaders told OSV News. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Bob Roller)

A new survey indicates belief in spiritual entities continues to decline in the U.S. -- and evangelization leaders say the data is a call for Catholics to examine their own witness to their faith.

Poll results released by Gallup July 21 show that 74% of U.S. residents believe in God, 69% in angels, 59% in hell and 58% in the devil.

