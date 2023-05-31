INTERVIEW-PERRY-RACISM

Chicago Auxiliary Bishop Joseph N. Perry, pictured in a file photo, was named chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism May 10, 2023. Ahead of the U.S. bishops' meeting in Orlando, Fla., June 14-16, Bishop Perry recently spoke with OSV News about his new role. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

Ahead of the U.S. bishops' meeting in Orlando, Florida, June 14-16, Bishop Joseph N. Perry said that new investigations by church institutions into their involvement with slavery and Indian boarding schools are "very healthy" and aid a collective examination of conscience.

"It's never too late to delve into one's past. Examination of conscience is something we're used to as Catholics," the bishop told OSV News May 30. "It's never too late to look at one's self and to see what we're not noticing, to come to a better understanding of what we're ignoring or that we're too selfish to recognize. It's never too late to establish regrets. And ... it's never too late to apologize."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.