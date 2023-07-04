BLESSED-MCGIVNEY-PARISH-CLUSTER

A statue of Blessed Michael McGivney, sculpted by Stanley Bliefeld, is displayed outside of St. Mary's Church in New Haven, Connecticut.

A priest on the road to sainthood, who has united millions of Catholic men across the world, is drawing faithful together in the town where he first served.

The Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut, announced it will merge seven parishes in New Haven into the newly created Blessed Michael McGivney Parish, named for the Waterbury, Connecticut, native who founded the Knights of Columbus fraternal order, which counts some 2 million members globally.

