CIC-EUCHARISTIC-PROCESSION-NATIONAL

The Catholic Information Center is organizing its first Eucharistic procession through downtown Washington May 20, beginning at its location on K Street. A 9:30 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at the CIC, followed by a procession along a route that is about a mile in length, and includes Farragut Square, Lafayette Square and McPherson Square. The procession will take about an hour to complete and will end at noon. It will have two altar stations for prayer and for the relaying of the monstrance holding the Eucharist. (OSV News photo/Marquel Patton, courtesy CIC)

When Father Charles Trullols was growing up in Spain, solemn Eucharistic processions on the streets were a regular part of the Catholic way of worship. The director of the Catholic Information Center in Washington for the past six years wants to start his own annual tradition for the CIC.

The priest, who is part of the Opus Dei personal prelature, has not yet seen anything comparable in the U.S. with Europe's Eucharistic processions -- not the street processions, anyway.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.