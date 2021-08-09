Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, takes a moment for prayer outside of a fire station in Arlington, Va., Aug. 1, 2021, before embarking on the "Never Forget Walk" in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. The 500-mile-plus walk began near the Pentagon, then was headed to Shanksville, Pa., and was to end in New York City at "ground zero," site of the former World Trade Center's twin towers. On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists flew two passenger planes into the towers and a third passenger plane into the Pentagon. A fourth plane targeted the nation's capital but the passengers aboard rushed the pilot to divert it and the plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field. (CNS photo/courtesy Tunnel to Towers Foundation)