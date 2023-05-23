ILLINOIS-ABUSE-REPORT

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks as he releases a May 23, 2023 report revealing decades of abuse by Catholic clergy against almost 2,000 children. (OSV News screenshot/Twitter)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a May 23 report revealing decades of abuse by Catholic clergy against almost 2,000 children.

The report, unveiled during a May 23 press conference and totaling almost 700 pages, concludes a multi-year investigation launched in 2018 into child sexual abuse by 451 clergy and religious brothers in all six Catholic dioceses in Illinois.

