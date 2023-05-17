NORTH-CAROLINA-ABORTION-VETO

Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., vetoes the Care for Women, Children and Families Act (SB 20) May 13, 2023, in Raleigh. The measure limited most abortions to 12 weeks of gestation, which was more restrictive than the state's current limit of 20 weeks gestation, but the Republican-led Legislature could have the votes needed to override Cooper's veto. (OSV News photo/Jonathan Drake, Reuters)

North Carolina's Legislature May 16 overrode the Democratic governor's veto of a 12-week abortion ban, allowing the measure to be enacted. The bill, an outlier among states that have passed abortion restrictions since Dobbs, now becomes law despite a pressure campaign from Gov. Roy Cooper for lawmakers to reject it.

The Care for Women, Children and Families Act would prohibit elective abortions after 12 weeks, as well as implement new safety requirements for abortion clinics and additional funding for resources, including adoption and foster care services, as well as some paid parental leave. The bill contains exceptions for cases of rape and incest up to 20 weeks gestation, for fetal anomalies up to 24 weeks gestation and no limitations in cases with a maternal mortality risk.

