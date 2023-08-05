MOUNT-ANGEL-TRANSFIGURATION

Br. Ambrose Stewart, OSB and Br. Cyril Drnjevic, OSB gather on the roof above the monastery reading room before the early morning office of vigils. Mount Hood stands in the background. (OSV News photo/courtesy Mount Angel Abbey)
Sunrise behind Mount Hood, as seen from Mount Angel Abbey on August 6, 2020, Feast of the Transfiguration. (OSV News photo/courtesy Mount Angel Abbey)
The monastery and church of Mount Angel Abbey sits on the north end of the hilltop, situated above the agricultural valley floor of the mid-Willamette Valley in Oregon. To the right of the church is the Saint Benedict Guesthouse and Retreat Center. (OSV News photo/courtesy Mount Angel Abbey)

Mountain climbing -- physical and spiritual -- is both a passion and life's work for two Benedictine monks of Mount Angel Abbey in St. Benedict, Oregon.

Brother Cyril Drnjevic and Brother Ambrose Stewart were each drawn to mountain climbing before finding the monastery. When they entered Mount Angel Abbey, perched high on a butte in the heart of the Willamette Valley, both possessed a desire to "seek things above" by living the Rule of St. Benedict. They retained a sense of adventure, incorporating it into their lives of prayer and work and cherishing the ability to climb on their vacations -- much as did those first monks from Engelberg, Switzerland, who settled there in 1882.

