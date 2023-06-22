MOTHER-LANGE-VENERABLE-REAX

A painting depicts Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange, who founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore, the world's first sustained women's religious community for Black women. Pope Francis signed a decree June 22, 2023, recognizing the heroic virtues of Mother Lange and declaring her "venerable." (OSV News photo/courtesy Catholic Review)

When Deacon B. Curtis Turner received word that Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange had moved a step closer to sainthood, he hoped to be the first to celebrate the good news with a visit to her room at St. Frances Academy.

He was delighted to see several of his students at the East Baltimore school had beaten him to it. A handful had already gathered to pray and celebrate at the site where the nun whom Pope Francis declared "venerable" resided, prayed and died.

