LOS ANGELES | Local Chinese Catholics celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year at Chinatown's Catholic parish also prayed for the victims of the mass shooting in nearby Monterey Park the night of Jan. 21.

"We pray for those killed and injured in this shooting, and we ask that God stay close to their families and loved ones," said Archbishop José H. Gomez in his Sunday Mass homily at St. Bridget Chinese Catholic Church Jan. 22.

CHINESE-CATHOLICS-SHOOTING-PRAYERS

Worshippers attend Mass for the Lunar New Year at St. Bridget's Chinese Catholic Church near downtown Los Angeles Jan. 22, 2023. (OSV News photo/John McCoy, Angelus News)

