MICHIGAN-SHOOTING-VICTIMS-VIGILS

Michigan State University students place flowers at "The Rock" on campus Feb. 14, 2023, the day after after a mass shooting at the university in East Lansing. A gunman opened fire at at two university locations leaving three dead and five others critically injured. After an hourslong manhunt police found the shooter off campus dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (OSV News photo/Matthew Dae Smith, Lansing State Journal USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. | Tears were shed, words of consolation were shared, and memories were cherished the evening of Feb. 14 during two emotional prayer vigils to honor the memory of three Michigan State University students whose lives were cut short during a shooting on the East Lansing campus one night earlier.

Two of the students, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner, belonged to Catholic parishes in Metro Detroit, while the third, Arielle Anderson, was a much-loved graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School.

