NDAME-LAETARE-MEDAL-CONNELLY

Mercy Sister Rosemary Connelly, former executive director of Misericordia in Chicago and lifelong advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities, will receive the University of Notre Dame's Laetare Medal at the university's 178th commencement ceremony May 21, 2023. Sister Connelly is pictured in a Feb. 3 photo. The university announced the honor May 19, the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is known as Laetare Sunday. (OSV News photo/Matt Cashore, University of Notre Dame)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. | Mercy Sister Rosemary Connelly, former executive director of Misericordia and lifelong advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities, will receive the University of Notre Dame's 2023 Laetare Medal, the oldest and most prestigious honor given to American Catholics.

It will be presented at the university's 178th commencement ceremony May 21 at Notre Dame Stadium.

