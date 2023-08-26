MENTAL-HEALTH-DAY-PRAYER

A suicide prevention sign is pictured on a protective fence on the walkway of the George Washington Bridge in New York City Jan. 12, 2022. (OSV News photo/Mike Segar, Reuters)

With National Suicide Prevention Month approaching in September, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia -- just a few miles from the nation's capital -- is urging mental health discussion and engagement, rather than avoidance and evasion.

"Who of us do not know someone -- even in our own families or maybe ourselves -- who are struggling with significant mental health issues," Bishop Burbidge asked in the latest edition of his "Walk Humbly" podcast, "including anxiety and depression -- and even, sadly, despair; loneliness for some."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.