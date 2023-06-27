NOTRE-DAME-AMERICAN-CARPENTERS

During a visit in Thouars on June 9, 2023, Jean-Louis Georgelin, red tie right center front, the five-star general overseeing the rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, paid tribute to the carpenters rebuilding its iconic spire. Pictured are owners, project managers and carpenters of three companies in the consortium that rebuild Notre Dame's spire, including Asselin, headquartered in Thouars. Among the craftsmen assigned to the prestigious task are two Americans: Jackson Dubois from New York (back row, third on the right from the general) and Michael Burrey from Boston (back row, first on the left from the general). (OSV News photo/courtesy Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris)
NOTRE-DAME-AMERICAN-CARPENTERS

Prototype of a half-tier with two decorative panels. Each tier will support four of the spire's 16 restored statues and feature three decorative panels. (OSV News photo/courtesy Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris)
NOTRE-DAME-AMERICAN-CARPENTERS

Balustrade of the first openwork level of the spire. In Thouars, a medieval town in western France, the highly skilled carpenters have three months to assemble and carve the wooden steps at the base of the spire on which the 16 statues of the apostles and the evangelists will soon be standing again. (OSV News photo/courtesy Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris)
NOTRE-DAME-AMERICAN-CARPENTERS

Plans for the openwork bay on the first openwork level of the spire. In Thouars, a medieval town in western France, the highly skilled carpenters have three months to assemble and carve the wooden steps at the base of the spire on which the 16 statues of the apostles and the evangelists will soon be standing again. (OSV News photo/courtesy Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris)
NOTRE-DAME-AMERICAN-CARPENTERS

An apprentice hand-finishes a high panel for a tier. Among skilled craftsmen assigned to the prestigious task, are two Americans, Jackson Dubois from New York and Michael Burrey from Boston.(OSV News photo/courtesy Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris)
NOTRE-DAME-AMERICAN-CARPENTERS

One of the eight quadrilobes of the shaft being assembled. In Thouars, a medieval town in western France, the highly skilled carpenters have three months to assemble and carve the wooden steps at the base of the spire on which the 16 statues of the apostles and the evangelists will soon be standing again. (OSV News photo/courtesy Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris)
NOTRE-DAME-AMERICAN-CARPENTERS

Arcature of one of the 16 bays on the first openwork level of the spire. In Thouars, a medieval town in western France, the highly skilled carpenters have three months to assemble and carve the wooden steps at the base of the spire on which the 16 statues of the apostles and the evangelists will soon be standing again. (OSV News photo/courtesy Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris)
NOTRE-DAME-AMERICAN-CARPENTERS

Arcature of one of the sixteen bays on the second openwork level of the spire. Among skilled craftsmen assigned to the prestigious task of rebuilding Notre Dame's spire, are two Americans, Jackson Dubois from New York and Michael Burrey from Boston. (OSV News photo/courtesy Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris)

THOUARS, France | Highly skilled carpenters from four different companies are working together to rebuild the iconic Notre Dame spire before the grand reopening of the most famous European cathedral on Dec. 8, 2024. Among the craftsmen assigned to the prestigious task are two Americans: Jackson Dubois from New York and Michael Burrey from Boston.

Dubois and Burrey are members of a team of 18 craftsmen called "companions of duty" at Asselin, a family-owned company that specializes in restoring historical monuments, and one of the four companies working on the spire.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.