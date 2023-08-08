ULMA-BEATIFICATION-BACKGROUND

Wiktoria Ulma is pictured in an undated photo with three of her children and the children of relatives outside the Ulma home in Markowa, a village in southeastern Poland. Wikotria, her husband, Józef, and their six children were executed March 24, 1944, by Nazis who discovered that the family had been sheltering eight Jews who had escaped internment by German occupying forces. Two of the Ulma girls, Stasia and Basia, are pictured in the middle near their mother, who is holding son Wlodzimierz. (OSV News photo/ courtesy National Remembrance Institute)

When the Ulma family is beatified Sept. 10 as martyrs who gave their lives to protect Jews during the Holocaust, it may be the first time the Catholic Church has beatified an entire, specific family together, as well as the first beatification of an unborn child.

Because of those circumstances, the Polish bishops have described this beatification as an "unprecedented" event, which experts say, has both pastoral and theological implications.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.