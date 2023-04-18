NEWARK-BECQUART-WOMEN-LAITY

Dominican Sister Donna L. Ciangio, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Newark, N.J., left, and Xavière Missionary Sister Nathalie Becquart, an undersecretary of the synod general secretariat at the Vatican, are pictured at the archdiocesan center March 30, 2023. During a visit with Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Sister Ciangio and others, Sister Becquart discussed women's roles, the role of the laity in general in the Catholic Church and how that has changed with Pope Francis. (OSV News photo/Joseph Jordan, courtesy Archdiocese of Newark)

NEWARK, N.J. | Some say that doors opened for women when Pope Francis appointed Sister Nathalie Becquart as an undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops in 2021, the first woman to hold the position. A French religious sister of the Congregation of Xavières, she is part of a team advising the pope on matters important to the church, coordinating the Synod on Synodality and has voting rights at the synod.

Prior to her appointment as undersecretary, she was a consultor to the Synod of Bishops. She worked with youth from 2008 to 2018, overseeing the national service for the evangelization of young people and for vocations within the French bishops' conference.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.