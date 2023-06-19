ORLANDO23-WYD-STATESIDE-LISBON

The logo for World Youth Day 2023 depicts a cross, rosary and a profile of Mary in the colors of the Portuguese flag. It was presented at the Vatican Oct. 16, 2020. The Vatican announced Pope Francis will be in Portugal Aug. 2-6 and would go to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Aug. 5. (CNS photo/courtesy Fundação JMJ Lisboa 2023)

As the U.S. Catholic bishops heard at their spring assembly's June 16 plenary session in Orlando, with support, open hearts and ears, and encouragement, World Youth Day 2023 can be not just a singular event, but become a movement to uplift the church for years and generations to come.

"Let's consider more ways to leverage this moment for the mission of the church," Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, said in his morning presentation. He told the U.S. bishops that World Youth Day, both in Lisbon, Portugal and in accompanying stateside celebrations, can be "the start of a movement in our church that can renew our hope, rejuvenate our communities, and rekindle our missionary mandate."

