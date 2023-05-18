ARCHBISHOP-GUDZIAK-COMMENCEMENT-SPEECH

Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the U.S., is vested by John M. Czarnetzky, CEO and dean of Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Fla., as he is presented with an honorary doctorate May 13, 2023, during the school's commencement ceremony at the Artis-Naples venue. Holding the degree is Thomas S. Monaghan, founder of the Ave School of Law and chairman of the board of the Ave Maria Foundation. (OSV News photo/Lisa Johnston, courtesy Ave Maria School of Law)

A willingness to love and to be vulnerable is "the most important pedagogical question a student can be faced with," Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Archeparchy of Philadelphia, told newly minted graduates of a Catholic law school.

The archbishop shared his thoughts as the commencement speaker for Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida. During the May 13 graduation exercises, Archbishop Gudziak -- a scholar of Byzantine and Slavic cultural history, as well as the head of external relations for the worldwide Ukrainian Catholic Church -- received an honorary doctorate from the school.

