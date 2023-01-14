BLACK-CATHOLICS-MLK-2023

A young man prepares for a Mass honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, Ga., Jan. 18, 2021. As the nation celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16, 2023, both personal conversion and action are needed to build what the slain civil rights leader called "the beloved community," say Catholic clergy and lay leaders. (OSV News photo/Chris Aluka Berry, Reuters)

As the nation celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16, both personal conversion and action are needed to build what the slain civil rights leader called "the beloved community," said Catholic clergy and lay leaders.

Observed on the third Monday of January, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday -- which was created after a 32-year-campaign -- commemorates the life and work of King, a Baptist minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner who spearheaded the U.S. civil rights movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. He was just 39 years old.

