PROFESSOR-SPACEWALKING-FAITH

Known as the "Professor of Spacewalking," Allissa Battocletti Noffke is pictured in a file photo at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston training an astronaut in using the tools that are needed during a space mission. An alum of Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis, Battocletti Noffke, 35, also works with Mission Control when American astronauts are in space. (OSV News photo/courtesy Allissa Battocletti Noffke)

INDIANAPOLIS | Allissa Battocletti Noffke has one of the coolest nicknames on the face of the earth. She is known as the "Professor of Spacewalking," reflecting her teaching and training of American astronauts in this rare skill at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Beyond the cool nickname, the 35-year-old Indianapolis native also has a view of the universe -- thanks to her involvement in the International Space Station -- that directly connects to the Catholic faith she first embraced as a student at St. Lawrence School and Bishop Chatard High School, both in Indianapolis.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.