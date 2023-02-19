BISHOP-OCONNELL-LA-DEATH

Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell is pictured speaking with parishioners outside St. Frances X. Cabrini Church in Los Angeles July 19, 2015. According to local news reports, Los Angeles County sheriffs found him dead of a gunshot wound at his home Feb. 18, 2023, and his death has been ruled a homicide. An investigation was under way for a suspect and motive. A native of Ireland, he spent most of his four decades as a priest ministering in the inner city of Los Angeles. He was 69. Editors: This cutline has been updated to reflect new details about the bishop's death. (OSV News photo/CNS file, John Rueda, The Tidings)

LOS ANGELES | Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell, a native of Ireland who spent most of his four decades as a priest ministering in LA's inner city, was shot and killed Feb. 18 in his Hacienda Heights home, a neighborhood east of LA.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles early Feb. 19.

