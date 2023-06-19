LA-MASS-HEALING-DODGERS-CONTROVERSY

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez presides at a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels June 16, 2023, celebrating the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers game and its Pride Night, during which the team was honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a self-described "leading-edge order of queer and trans nuns" that routinely mocks Catholic figures and customs. (OSV News photo/John Rueda/Archdiocese of Los Angeles)

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez called for "respect for the belief of others" at a noon Mass hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers honored a controversial drag group at its annual Pride Night event.

"When God is insulted, when the beliefs of any of our neighbors are ridiculed, it diminishes all of us," said Archbishop Gomez in his homily during Mass marking the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. "When we reward such acts, it hurts our unity as one city and one nation, as one family under God."

