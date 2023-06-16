KNIGHTS-FATHERHOOD-CORESPONSIBILITY

Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, Supreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus, is accompanied by Fourth Degree members of the KofC as he leads a Eucharistic Procession outside St. Mary's Church in New Haven, Connecticut, June 9, 2023. (OSV News photo/Tamino Petelinšek, courtesy Knights of Columbus)

Knights of Columbus are called to have "the heart of a father" while taking "co-responsibility" for the mission of the Catholic Church, said Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly.

"Our witness as Knights ... is more important than ever," Kelly said. "We must be witnesses to the love of God and witnesses to the heart of the Father in heaven."

