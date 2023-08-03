KNIGHTS-INTERNATIONAL-FAMILY-OF-YEAR

The Cabrera family poses outside of their home in Camby. They are, from left, Daniel, Maria, Fatima Lucia, Joseph, Daniel, Gianna, David and Sarah. (OSV News photo/Natalie Hoefer, The Criterion)

CAMBY, Ind. | Daniel and Maria Cabrera of Camby in the Indianapolis Archdiocese and their six children are the Knights of Columbus International Family of the Year. They received their award during the organization's Supreme Convention Aug. 1-3 in Orlando, Florida.

"We feel like any regular family," Daniel, 44, told The Criterion, the archdiocesan newspaper. "The only thing we do is say yes to God."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.