Father Emil Joseph Kapaun, a Kansas priest and a military chaplain, who died May 23, 1951, in a North Korean prisoner of war camp, is pictured circa 1943. A candidate for sainthood, he died ministering to prisoners of war during the Korean War.

A short documentary just released by the Knights of Columbus highlights the life, ministry and selfless service of Father Emil Kapaun, a U.S. Army chaplain who died May 23, 1951, while ministering to prisoners of war during the Korean War.

The 15-minute film titled "The Magazine and the Miracle: Finding Father Kapaun" also traces the journey of Father Kapaun's mortal remains from a shallow grave in the prisoner-of-war camp where he died, to an unmarked tomb in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu's Punchbowl Crater in 1954, to their eventual return to his home Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, and final resting place in a tomb at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception there, in 2021.

