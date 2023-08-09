KOC-SUPREME-KNIGHT-Q&A

Supreme Knight Patrick E. Kelly delivers his annual report at the opening business session of the Knights of Columbus 141st Supreme Convention in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023. (OSV News photo/Tamino Petelinšek, Knights of Columbus)

ORLANDO, Fla. | With more than 2 million members, the Knights of Columbus are more intentionally becoming a spiritual vanguard of the Catholic Church, deepening their faith in Jesus Christ and evangelizing through charity.

In this interview with OSV News, held Aug. 2 at the Knights' supreme convention in Orlando, Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly discusses how he sees discipleship of Christ at the heart of the Knights' faith, charity and identity -- and the personal difference he believes Knights can make on the church and society.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.