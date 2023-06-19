JUNETEENTH-MASS-GREGORY

Youth bring offertory gifts to Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory at a June 18, 2023, Mass at Mount Calvary Church in Forestville, Md., that commemorated Juneteenth. The federal Juneteenth holiday was observed June 19. (OSV News photo/Mihoko Owada, Catholic Standard)

Celebrating a special Mass June 18 at Mount Calvary Parish in Forestville to commemorate the next day's Juneteenth federal holiday, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington said that historic event offers an important reminder to work for freedom and justice today.

Washington Auxiliary Bishop Roy E. Campbell Jr. concelebrated the Mass, which in addition to Mount Calvary parishioners was attended by members of the Knights of Peter Claver and its Ladies Auxiliary.

