TEXAS-EXECUTION-HALTED

The death chamber table is seen in 2010 at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. Texas was without any scheduled executions April 21, 2023, after judges intervened in capital punishment cases to allow two men on death row a new opportunity to clear their names. (CNS photo/courtesy Jenevieve Robbins, Texas Department of Criminal Justice handout via Reuters/OSV News)

Texas was without any scheduled executions April 21 after judges intervened in capital punishment cases to allow two men on death row a new opportunity to clear their names.

A Texas judge April 19 canceled the scheduled execution of a death-row inmate Ivan Cantu after a new appeal in the case claimed he was wrongfully convicted on false testimony from two key witnesses in his 2001 trial.

