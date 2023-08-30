MCCARRICK-TRIAL-COMPETENCY-FILING

Then-Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick arrives for Ash Wednesday Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo. McCarrick's lawyers argue in a new court filing that the former Catholic archbishop is no longer mentally competent to stand trial. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

DEDHAM, Mass. | The Massachusetts sex abuse case against former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick fell apart Wednesday as all criminal charges were dismissed due to the disgraced former cleric being deemed no longer mentally competent.

Dedham District Court Judge Michael Pomarole ruled McCarrick is unable to stand trial after receiving a medical report from prosecutors which agreed with the earlier defense report that McCarrick, 93, is suffering from dementia.

