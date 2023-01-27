SYNOD-CONTINENTAL-PHASE

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez joins college students, other young adults and ministry leaders during a synodal listening session at La Salle University April 4, 2022. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com)

Joy, gratitude and a longing to be formed in the faith are among the takeaways from the latest stage in the North American phase of the world Synod of Bishops on synodality, according to two U.S.-based synod process leaders tasked with distilling the faithful's feedback for presentation to the Vatican.

"The love for people's Catholic faith and their Catholic identity abounds in the meetings. It's so present, and it underlies everything," Julia McStravog, a theologian and co-coordinator of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' team for the continental phase of the synod, told OSV News.

