Catholic actor Jonathan Roumie stars as Jesus in a scene from an episode of the popular streaming show "The Chosen" that was filmed on location in Midlothian, Texas. (OSV News photo/courtesy The Chosen)

This Lent, Jonathan Roumie has a full plate at work -- and an empty one at home, he told OSV News, thanks to some "heavy fasting" he plans to undertake between now and Easter.

"Fasting is super-powerful," Roumie said. "Any time I do it, stuff just starts opening up, and (there's) clarity. I just keep thinking of when the disciples were asking Jesus why they couldn't cast out certain demons, and he (said), 'You've got to pray and fast more.' ... There's a spiritual power that comes from disciplining your body that way."

