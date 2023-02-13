SUPER-BOWL-ADS

The "He Gets Us" ad campaign is creating buzz ahead of Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12, 2023. Two commercials promoting Jesus will air during the FOX broadcast of the Big Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., just outside of Phoenix. A group of 50 Christian individuals and companies, including craft retailer Hobby Lobby, organized the campaign and purchased air time for the commercials during the game. (OSV News screenshot/He Gets Us)

GLENDALE, Ariz. | A feature of every Super Bowl is a panoply of commercials that air during the game touting the latest Budweiser beer, Doritos, laundry detergent and celebrities.

This year was no different when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, a Phoenix suburb, with the Chiefs besting the Eagles 38-35, rallying after a 10-point deficit in the first half to win their second Super Bowl in four years.

