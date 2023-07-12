UK-WOMAN-ABORTION-JAIL

A protester is pictured in a file photo during a pro-life march in central London. An English Catholic bishop said he supported the decision of a judge in jailing a woman for two years after she aborted her baby about a month before she was due to give birth. (OSV News photo/Toby Melville, Reuters)

DES MOINES  | During a special session July 11, the Iowa Legislature passed a ban on most abortions after six weeks. Once Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the measure July 14, it will take effect immediately.

The bill passed just before midnight with only Republican votes after more than 14 hours of testimony from people on both sides of the abortion issue. An AP story said the vote took place "over the vocal — and sometimes tense — objections from Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates protesting at the Capitol."

